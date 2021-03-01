The Barrow County School System opened up its pre-K lottery registration for the 2021-22 school year Monday, March 1, and will be accepting applications through April 2.
The number of pre-K classes at each of the district’s nine elementary schools is determined based on the number of lottery applications, amount of available space and other factors. The first 22 students drawn in the lottery from each elementary school attendance zone will be in pre-K Class A. The next 22 students drawn will be in pre-K Class B. If there is a need for a Class C in that zone, the next 22 students drawn will be in Class C. The rest of the students drawn in the lottery will establish the order of the waiting list for that school attendance zone. Enrollment is limited to 22 students per class.
Any openings that become available in the pre-K classes will be filled using the waiting list from that school attendance zone. The pre-K Director will keep documentation on file of the progression of the waiting lists.
Parents and guardians are asked to read the district’s pre-K enrollment guidelines online at barrow.k12.ga.us before beginning the lottery application. To complete the lottery application, you will need to provide proof of residency and your child's birth certificate. You will need to upload a photo or scanned copy of each document. A frequently-asked questions page for details on required documentation is also available on the district’s website. Anyone having problems with the application is asked to email karen.bedford@barrow.k12.ga.us for assistance.
All online lottery applications must be completed by 5 p.m. April 2, and no applications will be accepted after then. Those who miss the deadline can email Bedford to have their child placed on the waiting list starting April 19.
LOTTERY DRAWING
All applications submitted for each pre-K class will be assigned a lottery number. After you submit your online application, it may take up to two business days to receive your lottery number, according to a district news release, because staff must verify the information provided and then email you with your child's lottery number.
Families with more than one child eligible for pre-K will be assigned one number and the siblings will be drawn together. The lottery consists of random drawings from all applicants within that elementary school attendance zone.
Nine separate lottery drawings will be held to determine the class lists and waiting lists for each school. Each drawing will be pre-recorded. On April 16, each video will be linked to each school’s website after 1 p.m. that day. The elementary schools are Auburn, Bethlehem, Bramlett, County Line, Holsenbeck, Kennedy, Statham, Winder and Yargo.
All families submitting applications will be notified by mail whether their child is on a pre-K class list or on a waiting list.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
The school district has also begun kindergarten registration on its website. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible.
The following documentation is needed prior to registering:
•proof of residency (dated within 30 days). Examples include a utility bill (electric, gas, water, cable/satellite, garbage or house phone), settlement statement or rental/lease agreement.
•student’s Social Security card, which will be used solely for the purposes of identification and for application for the Hope scholarship and other post-secondary applications. Parents have the option of signing a waiver stating they do not wish to provide a Social Security number at the time of enrollment.
•student’s birth certificate (or other acceptable proof of age and identity).
•Georgia Immunization Form 3231.
•new Health Form 3300. The vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings reported on the certificate must have been conducted within one year prior to the time the child is admitted for the first time to a public school.
