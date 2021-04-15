All Barrow County School System students can now use their student ID number as a library card through a district partnership with the Piedmont Regional Library System aimed at helping children retain material knowledge over the summer and to develop a lifelong passion for learning, officials announced recently.
With the PLAY Library Card, students can search the library catalog of over 11 million items for books, DVDs, audiobooks and other materials, request items from over 300 PINES libraries across Georgia, and have items delivered for free to a local library. They can check out free downloadable eBooks and audiobooks for all ages, and much more, according to a news release.
PRLS has been designated a school official for the purpose of sharing ID numbers, names, birth dates, school, grade, address, phone number and parent email addresses for use in the program. The information may not be shared with any other parties. Parents can opt their children out of the benefit by April 23.
PLAY student cards will be active starting May 3.
