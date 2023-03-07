The Barrow Board of Education received a presentation from the Barrow Robotics Program at the board’s March 7 meeting.
Lee Bane, director of innovative learning, and program members gave updates from this season and provided a robot demonstration.
The program is currently in its tenth year, with 47 students registered across five teams participating in robotics competitions.
Teams’ accomplishments from this season were recognized including:
The Archers are students from the Arts and Innovation Magnet Program.
They won the Innovation Project Award at the Northeast Georgia Regional FLL Tournament and advanced to the at Trickum Middle School SuperRegional Tournament.
The Bulldoggs are students from Bear Creek Middle School and Russell Middle School.
They won the Robot Design Award at the Northeast Georgia Regional FLL Tournament and advanced to the Trickum Middle School SuperRegional Tournament.
The Wildcats are students from Haymon-Morris Middle School and Westside Middle School.
They won the Robot Design Award at the Northeast Georgia Regional FLL Tournament and advanced to the Trickum Middle School SuperRegional Tournament.
The JV RoboClovers are students from the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
They won the Connect Award at the Northeast Georgia League Tournament and advanced to the FTC State Tournament.
The Varsity RoboClovers are students from the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow High School.
Their robot finished the regular season as the second-highest performing robot at the Northeast Georgia League Tournament, which included 19 teams.
They were also 1st runner-up for the Think Award.
