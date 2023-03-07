Robotics

The Barrow Robotics Program gives the BOE a robot demonstration.

 Photo submitted

The Barrow Board of Education received a presentation from the Barrow Robotics Program at the board’s March 7 meeting.

Lee Bane, director of innovative learning, and program members gave updates from this season and provided a robot demonstration.

