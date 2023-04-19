2023-2024 BELL CHANGES
The Board of Education approved a transportation proposal that will change the bell schedule starting with the 2023-2024 school year. Bus routes will be divided so that middle and high school students will ride separately. School start and end times will change for middle and high school students only.
• Elementary: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (no change)
• High schools: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. (15 minute change)
• Middle schools: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (30 minute change)
SCHOOL MEAL PRICE INCREASE
The BCSS nutrition department is facing numerous price increases with food, supplies, labor, insurance and benefits. Federal regulations require schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program meet meal pricing requirements. As always, families are encouraged to complete the school benefit form each year to apply for free or reduced meal costs.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the new meal prices are below.
