The Barrow County School System (BCSS) continues to grow at a steady pace. During the recent school year, 14,872 students attended schools throughout the system. In the coming school year, more than 15,000 students are expected in the halls of these same schools,
Austin Road Elementary School is on track to be finished, having received the certificate of occupancy last week. Sod will be installed in June.
At both Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School, the tennis courts have been completely rebuilt. Construction at BASA II is also moving along nicely.
During the major portion of Tuesday’s work session, budget considerations were presented by various department heads to the board members, covering issues from buses to fuel, salaries to capitol projects, special services to nutrition, and more.
With the option to hold the current millage rate at 17.881, the board considered pros and cons of both lower and higher millage rates.
The school board will hold three public hearings prior to voting on the millage rate at the following dates and times:
•Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m.
•Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, June 22, 1 p.m.
The board will vote on the millage rate Thursday, June 22, 6 p.m. during a special called meeting.
In addition to budget matters, the private accounting and financial service firm Mauldin and Jenkins is being considered for a one-year service contract with Barrow County Schools. Two custodial companies, ACS and FQS (both already contracted to work for Barrow County Schools), are being considered for a renewed annual contract with the school system.
These budget items and other matters will be placed on the board’s June 6 consent agenda.
