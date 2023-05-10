Barrow County Schools Superintendent and Board members took the opportunity Tuesday evening to recognize several outstanding students, retirees and other employees.
Ritter honored
Former Board of Education member Bill Ritter was honored Tuesday for his years of dedicated service to the students. Ritter served from January 2019 until January 2023.
Salutatorians and valedictorians from all three Barrow County high schools honored
The top two students from all three of Barrow County’s high schools were recognized Tuesday for their academic and leadership accomplishments. Valedictorians and salutatorians are named based on overall Grade Point Average (GPA), as well as the number of advanced courses completed during their high school years.
Zane Alexander is Apalachee High School’s valedictorian, and Sunena Patel is the salutatorian.
Winder-Barrow High School’s valedictorian is Ema Clair Caine, and the salutatorian is Isaac Sanders. Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) will graduate its first class this year. Savannah Johnson is the class valedictorian, and Andrew Wooten is the salutatorian.
Two Barrow County students named to Governor’s Honors Program
Two Winder-Barrow High School students have been named to the Governor’s Honors Program. Jason Bradshaw (Jazz Drums) and Henry Campbell (Percussion), both talented drummers, were selected from a pool of 46 total nominations from all three Barrow County high schools.
“These two young men are in very elite company, and I’m proud of them both,” said principal Derrick Maxwell.
Future educators recognized for choosing careers in education
Seniors from both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools were honored Tuesday for committing to pursue careers in education.
Every year during Teacher Appreciation Week, Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is also held. These graduating seniors were recognized Tuesday evening:
From Apalachee High School:
Charlene Lo
Guadalupe Carranza
Desirae Tanner
Katie Warrington
From Winder-Barrow High School:
Shelby Blake
Ashley Chandler
Tyreeck Hall
Valeria Jaimes-Sanchez
Nick Palmer
Tabitha Rippy
Michelle Mejia
Osee Nix
“When you complete your four years, come back to Barrow County, and we’ll have a job for you,” said Dr. Chris McMichael, Barrow County Schools Superintendent.
Retirees recognized for dedicated service
Teachers, transportation workers and school staff who are retiring at the end of this school year were honored during Tuesday’s meeting.
They are:
Robin Bailey, Karen Bedford, Jennifer Pohl, Janet Pollett, Amy Bostdorff, Elizabeth Ross, Kimberly Braswell, Lori Rowberry, Diana Cole, Barbara Smith, Leslie Damron, Carla Smith, Beverly Davis, Natalie Wheeler, Deborah Davis, Judy Wilkerson, Jane Fuller and Linda Willis.
Cleanest Schools
Two schools were recognized as “Cleanest Schools in the District” for the 2022-2023 school year. Bramlett Elementary in Auburn and County Line Elementary in Winder each scored 8.7 out of a possible perfect score of 10, during random, thorough inspections conducted throughout the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.