Leadership tour

Jackson County School System leaders on tour.

School and district-leaders from within the Jackson County School System recently visited local industry leaders from Jackson County during a leadership retreat.

The retreat started July 9 with 74 leaders visiting six industrial leaders. The goal of the retreat was for leaders to gain a better understanding of the industry located in Jackson County and the opportunities that are available after graduation for the over 10,000 students within the Jackson County School System.

