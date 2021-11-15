The Barrow County School System hosted a celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, as the 2020-21 and 2021-22 REACH Georgia Scholars for the district signed their commitment forms.
The district hosted a ceremony for both years’ groups since the coronavirus pandemic prevented a ceremony from being held last year.
REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia is a state mentorship and college scholarship program. When the scholars signed their forms, they made a commitment to work with a mentor and an academic coach and maintain good behavior, grades, attendance, and graduate from high school, according to a news release.
"As our scholars and their parents sign their REACH Georgia Scholarship commitment forms, there will be an exciting change in their lives,” said Sherri Perry, BCSS REACH Georgia Scholarship coordinator.
Scholars who complete the program are awarded a $10,000 scholarship for any HOPE-eligible college in Georgia.
During the “signing day” ceremony, U.S. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District presented a Congressional Certificate to each scholar. Donor and REACH Georgia Interview team member Gwen Hill spoke about why she supports the program. Brad Bryant, vice president for REACH Georgia, Georgia Student Finance Commission, also offered a message of praise and encouragement.
"This is a proud moment for all of us,” Barrow County superintendent Chris McMichael said. “Our system's vision is ‘Boldly Committed to Student Success.’ I can't think of a better way to show that than through the REACH Georgia scholarship program."
Students signing their commitments Friday included:
•Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy — Journey Render (2020-21) and Rylan Shields (2021-22)
•Bear Creek Middle School — Ricardo Martinez-Nava (2020-21), Caitelynn Bruce (2021-22) and Alex Mejia (2021-22).
•Haymon-Morris Middle School — Joniell Rodriguez Perez (2020-21) and Gavin Wall (2021-22)
•Russell Middle School — Niki Xiong (2020-21) and Aubrey DeLeon (2021-22)
•Westside Middle School — Kentrollis “T.J.” Swan (2020-21) and Luis Falcon (2021-22).
Scholarship donors for 2020-21 and 2021-22 included: Mr. and Mrs. Todd Faulkner; Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hill; Debbie Albritton; Johns Mansville; Susan Wages; Lynn Hammond; Zaxby’s; Solvay-Novecare; Rotary Club of Winder; the Committee to Elect Terry England; Barrow County School System employees and Peach State Federal Credit Union’s CARES Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.