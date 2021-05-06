Apalachee High School principal Jennifer Martin said senior Ishan Patel has set himself apart from other students by his motivation and the fact that he “has always taken every opportunity” presented to him.
Those characteristics helped Patel become the valedictorian of Apalachee’s 2021 graduating class and fueled his recent recognition as the school’s and Barrow County School System’s STAR student for 2021.
“He just makes me so proud in our hallways and in our classrooms,” Martin said, introducing Patel as STAR student at the Barrow County Board of Education’s May 4 meeting. “He’s worked hard and made the most out of everything. He’s just an incredible young man.”
Each year, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) honors the state’s highest-achieving high school seniors and the teachers whom they consider to have been the most instrumental in their academic development through the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. To obtain the STAR nomination, seniors must have the highest score on any single SAT test date and be in either the top 10 overall or top 10 percent of their graduating class based on grade-point average.
Along with Patel, Winder-Barrow High School STAR student Madison Ann-Marie Reeves, and the STAR teachers they selected, were also recognized at the school board meeting.
When Patel graduates from Apalachee later this month, he will have also already earned a pair of associate degrees from the University of North Georgia and has been named to the university’s President’s List. He is a National AP Scholar and National Commended Scholar and plans to attend Georgia Tech, where he will study computer science and will step on campus with 77 college credit hours already under his belt.
Patel went back to his elementary school days in selecting his STAR teacher, choosing Jessica Knight, who taught his gifted class in fourth and fifth grades at Yargo Elementary School. Patel credited Knight, who is now at County Line Elementary, for having “a pretty big impact” on his early reading and math skills.
“Oftentimes, elementary school teachers can be overlooked for these types of awards because they taught us so long ago, but, looking back over the 13 years I’ve spent in this school system, Ms. Knight is definitely the one who had the biggest impact and led me here today,” Patel said. “She would always encourage us to think outside the box, which I think is very important. I’d like to consider myself a more creative person as a direct result of Ms. Knight’s teaching, which is something that goes beyond something quantifiable like an SAT score.”
Knight thanked Patel for helping re-enforce her belief in teaching as her calling and echoed Martin’s thoughts on his motivation as a student.
“He was always hardworking, and obviously we see the success he’s come upon as a result of that,” Knight said, noting that Patel notched a perfect score on the math portion of the SAT. “To achieve something like that, and the amount of attention to detail and motivation to achieve something like that, is exceptional.”
Reeves, who was not in attendance at the board meeting due to a conflict with Winder-Barrow’s honors night ceremony, was recognized by assistant principal Craig Martin for being in the top five of her graduating class.
Reeves has been the copy editor of the school’s award-winning yearbook the past two years and business manager the past three years. She was selected as the 2019 Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership State Ambassador for WBHS and has been actively involved in Sources of Strength through the counseling office, which aims to promote mental health awareness and resources to students and teachers alike, according to a school district news release. She plans to attend the University of Georgia and will study psychology with a focus on mental health, and she plans to pursue a master degree in professional counseling.
In a pre-recorded video prepared for the board meeting, Reeves recognized Jessica Steedley as her STAR teacher. Steedley taught Reeves chemistry and has been her academic advisor all four years at WBHS.
“She’s truly been there for me through everything, the good and the bad,” Reeves said of Steedley. “High school is a challenge for everyone, which makes a teacher like Ms. Steedley all the more important. She’s ever the optimist and she’s always challenged me to see the good in every bad or stressful situation.”
Steedley said she could tell from first having Reeves in her ninth-grade advisement group that “she was a very exceptional student and was going to make a huge mark on this world.”
“I’ve never known a student as driven and as intelligent as Maddie,” Steedley said. “I know she’ll be one of the most excellent counselors in Georgia once she graduates.”
The STAR program is sponsored locally every year by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
“The accomplishments of these students shine a bright light on the entire school system and on the entire community,” chamber president Tommy Jennings said. “These accomplishments and the residual effects that the teachers have on these students are just amazing.”
