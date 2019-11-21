Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) awarded four Barrow County middle schools $10,445 in Bright Ideas grant funds for seven innovative classroom projects, according to a company news release.
Barrow County middle school Bright Ideas grant winning teachers are: Ashley Bailey, Art & Innovation Magnet, $1,995 for “Innovation Stations,” where students can create tangible artifacts through 3D printing; Ysheena Lyles, Art & Innovation Magnet, $836 for “Jammin’ on the 1,” which combines language arts, math, science and social studies with the use of podcasting; McKendree Ramsell, Art & Innovation Magnet, $1,735 for “Clay Stop Motion,” an animation project where students can model life science and math; Donna Morris, Bear Creek Middle School, $1,145 for “Seeing Our World” with dissecting microscopes; Tonia Harbin, Bear Creek, $1,600 for “Success in STEM” with hands-on lesson kits in Earth, life and physical science; Darby Bozeman, Russell Middle School, $1,160 for “Storytelling Through Podcasting” that will allow students to produce and record podcasts for broadcasting; and Jennifer Deckard, Westside Middle School, $1,974 for “Gamifying Physical Science.”
In 2019, Jackson EMC awarded $61,720 in Bright Ideas grants to 40 teachers in 25 middle schools across its service area.
The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area for innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise, according to the release. An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, go to jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
