The board of directors for Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology was recently honored as the College and Career Academy Governance Team of the Year by the Charter System Foundation of Georgia.
The board was selected for the honor based on its “effectiveness in improving school climate and student achievement through innovative and flexible practices,” according to a news release.
Sims Academy board members include:
•Chairman Joe Vogt, manufacturing manager at Solvay
•Brad Akins, owner of Akins Ford
•Kristin Boscan, director of the Georgia BioEd Institute
•Penny Clack, EMA director at Barrow County Emergency Services
•Carol Rayburn Cofer, Workforce Development Division director at the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission
•Maddison Dean, director of economic development for the City of Winder
•state Rep. Terry England
•Sherrie Gibney-Sherman, superintendent of Foothills Education Charter High School
•Angela Haun, local manager for Barrow and Jackson counties at Georgia Power
•Tommy Jennings, president of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce
•Lisa Maloof, director of economic development for Barrow County and a member of the Barrow County Board of Education.
•Sonja McClendon, president at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
•Chris McMichael, superintendent of the Barrow County School System
•Kristen Miller, senior regional project manager at the Georgia Department of Economic Development
•Irene Munn, career pathways coordinator with Foothills Education Charter High School
•Sherri Perry, dual enrollment coordinator with the Barrow County School System
•Chip Reynolds, campus dean at Lanier Technical College
•Dale Simpson, CEO of Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology
•Steffanie Sorrells, VP of merchant services sales and program manager at Bank OZK
•Jennifer Wood, director of CTAE and secondary education with the Barrow County School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.