Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology students took eight second places and two firsts in the Region 9 DECA competition.
All 10 of those students will move to the DECA – Distributive Education Clubs of America – state competition.
The region competition, which had 84 competitors, was held at Sims Academy Dec. 6.
Sims students who qualified for the state are:
•First – Brooke Loving, restaurant and food service management, and Mimi Ngonhkeo, quick-serve restaurant management.
•Second – Elmise Archer, food marketing; Olivia Kesler, human resources; Bo Robinson, entrepreneurship; Isidoro Villegas-Vilones, automotive services marketing; Ally Edwards, hotel and lodging management; Annebeth Lassiter, principles of finance; Shelby Scroggs, personal financial literacy; and Mya Buhite, business services marketing.
Students took a 100-question marketing-related exam and then participated in a role-play scenario where they had 10 minutes to prepare their presentation.
Brandi Chitty, the DECA advisor and marketing and hospitality instructor at Sims, said the event attracted more than 20 judges and advisors.
