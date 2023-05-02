State Board of Education member Stan DeJarnett will hold a public hearing for citizens in the 10th Congressional District on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Clarke County Schools, 595 Prince Ave., Athens.
The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments from interested citizens and educators within the congressional district regarding K-12 public education. Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival. For more information, please contact SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us.
The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to SBOEadmin@doe.k12.ga.us no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.
The 10th Congressional District includes Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Hancock, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Taliaferro and Walton counties, along with portions of Henry, Newton and Wilkes counties.
