Grace Stone was recently named the assistant principal for Austin Road Elementary.

The Barrow County School System recently named Grace Stone as the assistant principal for the district’s newest elementary school.

Austin Road Elementary is now under construction on the Innovation Campus and will open in the fall of 2023. The Board of Education approved Stone as the assistant principal during the board’s February work session.

