The Barrow County School System recently named Grace Stone as the assistant principal for the district’s newest elementary school.
Austin Road Elementary is now under construction on the Innovation Campus and will open in the fall of 2023. The Board of Education approved Stone as the assistant principal during the board’s February work session.
Stone moves to Austin Road Elementary from Auburn Elementary where she’s been the assistant principal for the past school year. She has more than 13 years of education experience ranging from teaching to administration.
“I am so honored to be a part of starting Austin Road Elementary,” she said. “I cannot wait to get to meet and partner with the parents, students and teachers as we build a new community of learners together.”
