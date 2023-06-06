Three students earned their high school diplomas and acquired obtaining job experience while interning at Chico's FAS through Project SEARCH. Jonathan Oliva, Yedith Tolentino-Sanchez and Cassidy Bradford are now ready with transferable skills for a bright future.
Project SEARCH is a yearlong, school-to-work transition program targeting older high school students with exceptionalities. It is driven by a collaboration of community partners all centered on providing employment opportunities to students with disabilities.
