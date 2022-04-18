The second performance of the Cultural Connections series, "Poetry in Motion," featured spoken poetry and interpretive dances performed by headlining artists, as well as students from Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) at Innovation Amphitheater April 14 in celebration of National Poetry Month.
Students started the night with their own poetry and worked with the performers on improv dances, highlighting BASA’s focus on collaboration. They introduced the headlining artists, Marquice Williams and MiKeshia McPhaul, with special guest Leek Niang.
Marquice Williams performed pieces from his poetry collection. He has toured across the country performing his poetry, and he has recently been awarded the Georgia Governor’s Award for Arts and Humanities. He also teaches writing workshops and mentors youth with Savannah’s Spitfire Poetry Group, Chatham County Public Schools, Deep Center, Jasper County School District, ParkPlace Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, Chatham County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia Council for the Arts.
This is his second year getting to work with BASA students.
“It was just as inspirational as last year. Anytime I visit a city to perform, I always make sure I am honoring the voices of the local community. After all, I am the visitor. So, being able to work with them and being accepted into their community really means a lot to me."
"I also love bringing a piece of home with me everywhere I go and this performance was no different. It was a privilege to be joined by my partner and fellow artist, MiKeshia McPhaul, who worked with the youth dancers to create movements for the youth poets that opened the Poetry in Motion showcase,” he added.
McPhaul danced throughout the night to add expressive movement to the poetry. She is an accomplished visual dance artist and choreographer, working with Williams at the Spitfire Poetry Group.
Niang, a talented poet from the Atlanta area who used to work with Williams in Savannah, also joined them on stage.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with [him] in the past when he was a young artist in Savannah. [At Innovation, he] read a few of his original pieces. With him now living in the Atlanta area, it was cool to share the stage with him again and see how he has grown in his craft,” Williams said.
“I am excited and looking forward to seeing how this connection and event continues to grow,” he added. “I am even more eager to witness the journey of BASA’s young poets as they continue to shape the world with their voices and create platforms for others to tell their truth.”
The next Cultural Connections events at Innovation Amphitheater include Full Radius Dance’s performance featuring dancers with and without disabilities on April 21 at 7:30 p.m., and the Atlanta Opera Studio Tour’s “The Pirates of Penzance” on May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
