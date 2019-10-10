Apalachee High School senior Sterling Swain has been recognized as the school’s Senior of the Month by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Swain is currently the Barrow Brigade Commander, which provides oversight of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program (JROTC) of both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools.
Swain has completed over 330 hours of community service since entering high school. That is three times the requirement in each of her sophomore and junior years, according to a news release, and she is on track to break another year of over 100 hours of community service this year.
“As a leader, she may or may not have any formal authority, but moves within the student body at Apalachee High School with great confidence,” school officials said. “She has been able to display her leadership abilities with empathy, grace, power, vision, value, charisma and intelligence.
“Sterling meets each challenge with vigor and great expectations. Her attitude towards success is contagious as many of her classmates applaud how well she is able to meet all deadlines and requirements for school, the JROTC program, work, and extracurricular activities.”
Swain is an active member of DECA and the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy. She is a member of the Drill Team, Color Guard and Rifle Team. She has also led service projects like Kayla’s Kits (which helps collect donations for kids in foster care), the Night to Shine event (which partners with the Tim Tebow Foundation to sponsor a gala for special needs students), Do Good December Projects and the Pawsitive Partners Project (which is a Pet Food Pantry).
Swain has been able to balance all of this while excelling in her classwork. She currently has a 93.2 cumulative grade-point average. That includes two Advanced Placement and nine honors/accelerated classes. She has received the Chick-Fil-A Honors Chord, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Military Order of Purple Heart Award along with several other JROTC recognitions. She has achieved these feats while working at Chick-Fil-A and as a Physical Therapy Aid at Back in the Game Physical Therapy in Dacula.
Swain plans to pursue a career in physical therapy after attending the University of North Georgia.
