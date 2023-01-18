Teachers in the Barrow County School System are leveraging technology to maximize their professional development while avoiding distractions for students.
WHY IT MATTERS:
Teachers apply new instructional practices in the classroom. Often, experts are brought in to help facilitate the change or untrained teachers to observe, which can be distracting for students. Plus, there are limitations with the number of teachers that can participate at one time. BCSS has tested using a camera to livestream the classroom to staff in another room, which gives more teachers and coaches the opportunity to observe and provide feedback, without disrupting student learning.
GO DEEPER:
During the past decade, the Barrow County School System has partnered with the Center for Latino Achievement and Success in Education (CLASE) at the University of Georgia to increase the academic achievement of diverse learners. Teachers and instructional leaders participate in Instructional Conversation Model training.
A goal of Instructional Conversations is to create a paradigm shift in classroom conversations from the traditional teacher-student ping pong-like interaction to a discussion that is more reflective of pinball. Like a pinball machine, the teacher helps to start the ball (conversation) and then acts as the flippers to keep the conversation going, but the students take the lead in bouncing the conversation around to each other. Student participation is essential to truly see the concept come to life.
However, when guests visit a classroom, students often get distracted and alter their behavior. Using technology allows trained teachers to demonstrate the instructional approach while untrained teachers observe without disrupting the class’s natural flow. Coaches can also watch and give feedback to teachers learning the model. More teachers can also participate in the training at one time, increasing the breadth and impact of the training in a school.
THE BIG PICTURE:
By leveraging technology, teacher professional development is no longer limited to in-person training. Teachers in other schools or states can now observe and learn about an instructional practice without being in the room, which increases accessibility, interest, and application for educators and results in higher student achievement.
