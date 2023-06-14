The University of West Georgia (UWG) has named local resident Maya Park to the spring 2023 president’s list.
The president’s list is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:32 am
UWG serves more than 11,900 students from across Georgia, 31 other states and 62 countries.
Perennially ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top national university, West Georgia offers 102 fields of study, including business, nursing, education, STEM, social sciences and the arts.
It generates a regional economic impact of more than $626 million and provides a safe, quality and affordable college experience that transforms lives.
