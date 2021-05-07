Members of the Winder-Barrow High School Band recently participated in All-State and District Band performances sponsored by the Georgia Music Educators Association. Eight students were chosen for District Band honors, and one was selected for the highly-competitive All-State Band.
Sophomore Thomas Huff was selected as principal percussion (first chair) in the ninth/10th -grade Full Orchestra for the 2021 All-State event. It was Huff’s third consecutive year of being selected for All-State honors. Several thousand high school musicians in Georgia audition each year, and only the top 10 percent are chosen to participate after two competitive rounds of auditions, according to a news release.
Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, All-State was held in a virtual format April 16-17. Huff collaborated virtually with top conductors and renowned clinicians from across the country on various topics related to the music field. He was also able to interact with musicians from some of the top service bands in the country, including the United States Air Force Band.
Huff also made District Band, held in Jefferson the weekend of April 30 through May 1, and was joined by seven other WBHS band members: Timothy Albright (trombone), Seth Baker (percussion), John Barrett (trombone), Henry Campbell (percussion), Valo Doster (clarinet), Hamilton McElhannon (trombone) and Blaine Tuttle (trumpet). District Band members are selected after the first round of competition to comprise three performance groups. They rehearsed with leading conductors from across the state and presented concerts at the conclusion.
“I am extremely proud of all of these fine young musicians,” said WBHS Band Director Jerry Pharr. “They were committed to working hard to achieve their goal of District Band and All-State honors. They represent the best of the Winder-Barrow Band program and set a fine example for our other students to emulate.”
