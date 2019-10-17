The Winder-Barrow High School Drama Doggs open the 2019-2020 season with “magic.”
“The Last Illusion” by B. Dwayne Craft chronicles the life of Harry Houdini.
“Modern audiences may be familiar with Houdini’s stage persona, but this play allows viewers to learn about Harry’s roots as Ehrich Weiss and introduces them to a cast of characters that shaped the man who became The Great Houdini,” according to a news release. “The cast and crew have enjoyed the challenge of learning the magical illusions. That’s right! There are magical illusions in the show. Not only will audiences enjoy an evening of great theatre, but they’ll also be treated to a magic show!”
The show runs Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at Bethlehem Church’s Highway 211 campus, 1054 Old Thompson Mill Rd. Hoschton. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night. Advance tickets are $5 for students, teachers and seniors (60-plus; ID required for college students) and $8 for adults. At the door, tickets are $7 for students, teachers, seniors and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets online, go to our.show/wbhsillusion.
Tickets can also be purchased at the high school.
The Drama Doggs will be taking the play to their region one-act competition on Oct. 26.
