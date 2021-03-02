The Winder-Barrow High School FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week from Feb. 20-27, joining more than 760,000 other members across the nation in various activities.
Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.
Winder-Barrow’s FFA celebrated National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: member breakfast, a virtual breakfast with local leaders, ag in the classroom at Kennedy Elementary, chapter bonfire meeting, annual cornhole competition, creating flower arrangements for the local nursing home, WBHS faculty breakfast, Fort Yargo State Park Cleanup and a fundraiser for local nonprofit Leftover Pets.
