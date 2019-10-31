Members of the Winder-Barrow High School FFA exhibited livestock during the Georgia National Fair Oct. 3-13.
During the first weekend, students exhibited beef and dairy cattle. Showing beef cattle, Luke Lynn placed fifth in ninth-grade showmanship, third in class High Percent Simmental, third in class Angus Heifer and first in class Chi-Influence Steer. Showing dairy cattle, Trinity Dismuke placed fourth in weight class. Alysa Wright, Gino De Jesus and Gunner Lansford exhibited their dairy project as well.
The second weekend consisted of showing swine. Trinity Dismuke placed first in her April Hampshire class and second in class Georgia Bred February Hampshire. Kyleigh Norwood was third in class Georgia Bred market gilt. Chandler Lampp showed eighth in ninth-grade showmanship, was the Reserve Champion Hampshire, first in class February Yorkshire, sixth in class Commercial Gilt, fifth in class market Gilt and 10th in class market barrow.
On Oct. 18, 13 students from the WBHS FFA visited the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie on a charter bus with the Barrow County Farm Bureau sponsored by Jackson EMC. Johnny Argueta placed second and Alex Ayers placed third in Junior Ag Mechanics ID Youth Educational Challenge.
“With the help of my teacher, Mr. Hale, the test was easy. Also, I had a great time meeting new people and being with friends,” said ninth-grader Alex Ayers.
“It was an amazing experience seeing such large equipment not often found in north Georgia, and to really understand how agriculture isn’t a job, but a way of life,” added sophomore Dylan Johnson.
“We got to visit many booths and saw all the different kinds of technology, equipment and many of the things used in agriculture!” added sophomore Addie Pierce.
