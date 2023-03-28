Winder-Barrow High School’s Hamilton McElhannon was recently recognized as one of 154 Georgia Scholars for 2023.

The Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

