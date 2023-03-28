Winder-Barrow High School’s Hamilton McElhannon was recently recognized as one of 154 Georgia Scholars for 2023.
The Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars," Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they'll continue to make us all proud."
The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the GaDOE in partnership with local school districts and schools.
