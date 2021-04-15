Under the direction of instructor Christie Glaze, the Winder-Barrow High School nutrition and food science program has earned the distinction of becoming industry-certified.
Glaze was the recipient of a $10,000 grant awarded from the Georgia Department of Education to pursue the certification.
As part of the review process, Glaze and the NFS program underwent a rigorous evaluation of the Nutrition and Food Science curriculum. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, Glaze has overseen a lab renovation and worked to build a digital portfolio to support the successes of the program.
On March 16, a team of evaluators from the state education department visited WBHS to evaluate the lab, portfolio and interview students and advisory board members.
A program identified as industry-certified receives a “stamp of excellence,” which represents the apex of program quality and exemplary status, according to a news release. To become an industry-certified program, evidence has to be available to support an involved advisory board, project-based instruction, career development activities, up-to-date technologies and equipment, professional development, and an active FCCLA student organization.
“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate you and Winder-Barrow High School on achieving Industry Certification for the Nutrition and Food Science Pathway,” said. Cheryl Hambrick, Georgia Department of Education nutrition and food science director.
“Take pride in the fact that your hard work and dedication have made your program one of the best in the state of Georgia! You are to be commended for your focus on technology, teaching the science principles, community involvement, and collaboration with the WBL coordinator.”
