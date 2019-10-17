The Winder-Barrow High School yearbook, Panorama, took top honors from the American Scholastic Press Association and the Georgia Scholastic Press Association
The 2018-19 “Throwback” Panorama book was awarded first place with special merit, outstanding theme and most outstanding high school yearbook for 2019 by the American Scholastic Press Association.
It received 980 out of 1,000 points from the ASPA.
In its review, the ASPA said, “The personality of your school and more accurately your yearbook staff definitely shines through your pages. Considering the different school levels that you are tasked with incorporating in the book, your attention to detail and your desire to create an engaging historical publication for your school is undeniable.”
The 2018-19 editor was Julie Chhim. Tara Stuart, English teacher at the school, is the yearbook advisor.
Members of the yearbook staff were: seniors of 2019 – Catie Brooks, Bailey Sargent, Jullie Chhim, Leeanna Strickland, Abby Sargent, Darryl Bradshaw, Bryan Clement, Chyna Roberts andTaylor Shinn.
Still on the staff are Madison Grey, Kaylee McCullers, Haley Murrell, Mimi Ngonhkeo, Anna Owara, Leigh Westmoreland, Courtney Brown, Shyanne Carter, Valerie Hardigree, Mackenzie Mauldin, Madi Reeves and Lauren Richardson
The Georgia Scholastic Press Association gave the yearbook a superior rating, its highest accolade. It got 677 out of 695 points.
“This is an elite yearbook,” the judges said.
