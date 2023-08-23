Brooke Ivey

Winder-Barrow High School student Brooke Ivey was selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced student Brooke Ivey from Auburn was been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.

The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.”On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Brooke has demonstrated to

