Kayla Ashman is wrapping up her final semester at Toccoa Falls College and is preparing to put her undergraduate degree to work as she follows her calling into mission work.
Ashman, 22, has been working on a degree in cross-cultural adult education with a Certificate in Teaching English as a Second or Other Language (TESOL).
The Winder native graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in May 2016. She is daughter of Jeff and Connie Ashman of Winder and the granddaughter of Bobby and Faye Day of Auburn and Marlene Ashman and the late John Ashman of Mena, Ark.
“Since I was 14, I have had a calling for missions. When I first got this call, I was terrified and even ran from it for six years,” said Ashman, “Once I decided on what school I wanted to attend for college, I quit running and listened to my calling of missions.”
Throughout college, she has been to the Dominican Republic multiple times and spent the previous semester studying abroad in Bandung, Indonesia, where she spent four months.
“I found a new love for Muslims and a new fire in my soul to reach them with the gospel,” said Ashman.
However, her focus will first be a return to the Dominican Republic, where she will be teaching English at Doulos Discovery School, a Christian bilingual school in Jarabacoa.
“There are kids ranging from elementary to high school, and each child is vastly different. There are children who are in poverty and have been blessed with a scholarship and there are children who come from wealthy families,” said Ashman. “By having students from both sides of the scale, this is giving them both opportunities to either better themselves or to open their eyes to life outside of their own lives.”
While in the Dominican Republic, she will be teaching English to the staff and parents of the students. She also intends to begin graduate studies in hopes of earning a master's degree before completing her three-year teaching assignment in the Dominican Republic.
“Although I know this is where Jesus is sending me and I may be a little nervous, I know that He is going to move mountains,” said Ashman. “One of the mountains that I am looking at right now is a financial need.
“I will not be paid while I am there and I will need to raise support to be able to live and accomplish what I need to accomplish,” said Ashman, who will need to raise between $800 to $1,200 to cover rent, food and anything else needed while living in the Dominican Republic.
Support for Ashman can be directed online straight to Duolos Discovery School at https://give.doulosministries.us/.
