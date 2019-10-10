Alysa Wright, a member of the Winder-Barrow High School FFA chapter, began her term as the Area 2 Treasurer on Aug. 2 when the Georgia FFA area officers met for the Area Officer Training Conference.
Wright, a junior, is the current president of the Winder-Barrow FFA Chapter. She has an active supervised agricultural experience project in showing dairy heifers. She currently owns and shows a commercial Holstein heifer and a Jersey cross heifer. She competes in the Agricultural Education CDE, the Horse Evaluation CDE as well as the Dairy Evaluation CDE.
Forty-eight new area officers from six areas of the state attended the two-day training conference held at the FFA Camp John Hope near Fort Valley. The objective was to orient the new officers to their position as area leaders. Each area team met with a member of their regional agricultural education staff, as well as the Georgia FFA leadership program specialist, FFA executive secretary, and state FFA advisor to discuss their roles and responsibilities. The officers explored their decision-making process, developed a team philosophy of leadership, discovered what it means to be an ambassador for the FFA and began setting goals for the coming year.
Throughout the school year, Wright and her fellow officers will have the opportunity to represent Area 2 FFA members at a variety of teacher meetings, career development events, leadership conferences and area training activities.
The first assignment given to the new area officers was the FFA Day at the Fair program. In October, more than 2,000 middle school students will meet in Perry to attend FFA Day at the Georgia National Fair. Their hosts for the event will be the Area Officers. Each officer team has been charged with creating booths and displays that showcase the benefits of FFA and agricultural education.
Next spring, each area officer team will be responsible for conducting their respective Area banquet and award assemblies. The officers will also serve as courtesy corps at the Georgia State FFA Convention in Macon April 23-25.
