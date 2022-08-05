BARROW-RUSSELL SITE DIRECTORS

Chesley Cypert (left) and Stephanie Grant (right) are the co-site directors at Barrow-Russell, opening Monday, Aug. 8, at Russell Middle School in Winder.

 Photo by Angela Gary

A second Foothills Education Charter High School site will open in Barrow County on Monday, Aug. 8.

The new site is located at Russell Middle School, 364 W. Candler Street, Winder, and will be named Barrow Foothills-Russell. The original site will be known as Barrow Foothills-Sims.

