A second Foothills Education Charter High School site will open in Barrow County on Monday, Aug. 8.
The new site is located at Russell Middle School, 364 W. Candler Street, Winder, and will be named Barrow Foothills-Russell. The original site will be known as Barrow Foothills-Sims.
“We are very excited to open the second Barrow Foothills site at Russell Middle School,” superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman states. “Barrow was one of our original sites when we opened in 2015. We had immediate success attracting students from all over the region.”
Students can stay at the original Barrow-Sims site or they can transfer to the new Russell Middle School location.
“We will have excellent staff waiting to serve all students on August 8,” Dr. Gibney-Sherman stated. “Splitting Barrow, which now serves 550 students, will allow staff to give more individualized attention helping students to achieve their goal of earning a high school diploma and becoming career ready.”
Classes will be offered from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The co-site directors at Foothills Barrow-Russell are Stephanie Grant and Chesley Cypert. The registrar is Sevelda Crumpton.
When school opens on Monday, there are approximately 76 students expected at the new site. There will be 27 staff members, with an additional 20 shared by the Barrow-Sims site.
Foothills Education Charter High School offers a unique opportunity to any student who wishes to earn an accredited Georgia High School Diploma. There are 20 locations across the North-Middle Georgia region, offering a full range of high school courses in a convenient, flexible, self-paced format. All classes are held in the evening, with some students working during the day and attending school at night. Tuition is 100 percent free for students under age 20 who enroll at Foothills full time.
Foothills offers web-based instruction. Classes provide self-paced, individualized mastery learning. The student support team includes a mentor being assigned to each student to help them set goals each week and stay on track.
For more information on Barrow Foothills, call 770-867-1711.
