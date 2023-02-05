An unknown semi-truck damaged a portion of the railroad track at North Broad Street in downtown Winder Friday evening, Jan. 27.
The damaged portion of the railroad track caused damage to a CSX train passing through, causing the train to stop on the tracks in the middle of town.
The train stretched from Beulah Street to Russell Cemetery Road and blocked the railroad crossings at Russell Cemetery Road, Athens Street and Broad Street.
Barrow County Dispatch notified CSX and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) of the incident and requested emergency crews to repair the train and railroad tracks.
Winder Police Department redirected traffic away from North Broad Street and other railroad intersections within the City of Winder and set out barricades and detour signs until repairs could be completed.
The train was able to slowly move outside of the city so repairs could be made. Once the train cleared the area, all railroad crossings were reopened except the North Broad crossing due to the damage. All north and southbound traffic at the North Broad St. intersection was shut down and the road was closed. It took CSX and GDOT about an hour and a half to repair the damaged tracks and reopen the intersection.
The identity of the vehicle and driver responsible for damaging the railroad track, as well as the exact amount of damage caused at North Broad Street are unknown. A warrant has been issued for driving over a railroad crossing with insufficient undercarriage clearance and failure to report accident with injury, death or damage.
