Senior leadership is essential to teams at all levels, and Bethlehem Christian is no different this year.
Seniors Audrey Fry and Sydney Harrison are two seniors for the Lady Knights who have prominent roles in leading the troops this season, as the team hopes to achieve high goals this year.
In pursuit of those high goals, Fry and Harrison will rely on their own individual styles of locker-room leadership to power BCA to success.
“I'm gonna encourage the team,” Fry said of her leadership style. “I like to lift them up. Whenever they're not having a good day, I want to build them up, so that maybe they will do well in the game. For girls, it's a lot of mental. So if they can get past the mental game and have more confidence, then they can do better as a team.”
Harrison focuses more on the basketball aspect of the game in her role as a leader. She spends time ensuring that her teammates’ basketball IQ is continuing to grow. She does this while also helping them refine the “small things” on the court, like not picking up their dribble or not getting in corners while bringing the ball up or in the halfcourt offense.
The Lady Knights plan to run a fast-paced offense this year, much to the liking to Fry. She enjoys the speed of the game of basketball, and BCA’s offense will allow her to thrive in her favorite aspect of the game.
Fry also enjoys the companionship that comes from basketball teams. Relative to many other sports, basketball rosters are typically smaller. So, she uses that to get closer to her teammates.
Close bonds on the court result in higher team chemistry, which often shows itself in the form of wins.
On the other hand, Harrison enjoys the more competitive parts of the sport. Basketball is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. As a result, she tries to get in her opponents headspace to gain the competitive advantage.
Harrison’s focus on the court is typical of seniors, as they typically have garnered the necessary experience to know how to navigate the crevices of the court.
Fry attributes her and Harrison’s growth and experience on the court to the toughness of her high school career thus far.
“We've been in some really tough situations, especially last year,” Fry said. “It will help our team know what we're playing against. We have an idea of how other girls play, and we have an idea of what we need for our team, compared to the years previous. So, We just have the knowledge of the game and what we need to do on the court in order to win.”
In their senior year, the expectation is high for how far the Lady Knights can go this season.
“We're gonna do well,” Fry said. “Our goal is to win region and state. We definitely have a chance at region, as long as we just play our game and do all the things that we've been practicing on and execute everything.”
There’s a new level of excitement in the BCA locker room this season.
“I'm excited for a new start and a new team and a new coach,” Fry said. “What we have going is really promising. We're looking really well, and we're working hard together. It's gonna be a 180 change for our team with the new coach and all the new players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.