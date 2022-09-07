September is Library Card Sign-up Month and Georgia Public Libraries is celebrating by giving away "Libraries Change Lives" t-shirts and magnets. To participate, join the email list for occasional updates about events happening at local libraries. Anyone who joins the email list during September will receive a magnet. Share a post from Georgia Public Library Service and tag #GaLibrariesChangeLives to win a t-shirt. Winners will be randomly chosen in October. Get the details: https://georgialibraries.org/lclgiveaway/
To enter for a change to win $100, share a photo of yourself with your library card on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded. Entries can also be submitted by posting a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page. Be sure not to reveal an personal information on the library card and don’t forget to tag your local library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.