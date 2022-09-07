The following are incidents recently reported to BCSO from Aug. 19-31:
• Battery-Family Violence (FV) Aug. 19 at 249 Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem, where a man hit his wife with a half-open fist and knocked her to the ground and left the scene before officers arrived
• Aggravated assault; aggravated battery; cruelty to children-3rd degree (3rd or subsequent conviction- three counts) Aug. 21 at 403 Chandler Road, Auburn, where several physical altercations between a woman and her grandparents occurred, ending with a DFCS investigation into the living conditions of the home.
• Terroristic threats and acts (felony); simple battery against a person 65 years of age or older or against a female who is pregnant; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less Aug. 24 at 1018 Edgewater Lane, Hoschton, where a man forcibly broke a locked door inside his mother’s residents during an altercation with his son and mother and caused his 83-year-old mother to fall on the floor after being struck by the door and then threatened to kill his son.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area Aug. 26 at Kilcrease Road and Stonemont Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence) Aug. 26 at 221 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a son reported his mother intoxicated on prescription medication stole his firearm and wanted to press charges.
• DUI-drugs; driving without a valid license; marijuana-possession less than 1 oz. Aug. 26 at University Parkway and Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration Aug. 27 at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation was conducted
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry Aug. 27 at 1390 Morrow Drive, Bethlehem, where a woman’s former boyfriend was harassing her and wanted to prohibit him from entering her property.
• Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies Aug. 27 at University Parkway and Carl-Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a Lyft driver advised his elderly passenger showed him a gun.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 27 at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; failure to obey to traffic control device Aug. 27 at Hwy. 211 NW and Huntington Trace, Winder, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; driving on wrong side of road Aug. 28 at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a wrong-way driver was reported.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects Aug. 28 at 440 Atlanta Highway, where suspicious activity was reported involving two suspects suspected of “shooting up” in a parked vehicle.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 28 at University Parkway and Craft Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Speeding; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Aug. 29 at University Parkway and Bethlehem Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; headlight out of working order Aug. 29 at E May Street and N Williams Street, Winder, where a traffic stop as conducted.
• DUI-under age of 21; reckless driving; driving on wrong side of road Aug. 30 at University Parkway and Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Party to a crime; theft by receiving; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense; speeding; failure to obey stop sign; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Aug. 31 at 10 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a high speed vehicle pursuit occurred with a stolen vehicle.
• Brake lights/turn signals visible at 300 feet and in good working order; driving while license suspended Aug. 31 at Etheridge Road and Wynfield Drive, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.