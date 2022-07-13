Several overnight car break-ins in residential areas are among the following incidents reported to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) June 30 – July 6:
• Hit and run with non-serious injury and/or damage; improper lane change June 30 at Horton St. and W May St., where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Damage to property June 30 at 924 Live Oak Ct., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
• Forgery-first degree (other than a check and utters or delivers such writing) June 30 at 115 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., where a counterfeit 100-dollar bill plainly marked “play money” with no serial number was passed.
• Damage to property June 30 at 352 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Arrest warrant; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement June 30 at 198 E Wright St., where an attempt to serve a criminal trespass notice occurred.
• Arrest warrant services June 30 at 115 Buddy Faust Rd., Crawford, where a prisoner transport occurred.
• No insurance July 1 at W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; brake lights required July 1 at Lee St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 1 at the residence of a man with a bench warrant for failure to appear.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property July 1 at 141 N Broad St., where a man lost his cell phone.
• Public drunk; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area July 1 at 78 N Broad St., where a man was reported to be lying in the roadway.
• Following too closely; hit and run with non-serious injury and/or damage July 2 at N Broad St., where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Disorderly conduct July 2 at 111 E May St., where a man reported a man walked into a salon where he was working and struck him in the face.
• Unauthorized use of financial transaction card July 2 at 35 N Broad St., where a man reported fraudulent charges on his bank card.
• Criminal trespass- unlawful entry July 2 at 141 N Broad St., Winder, where a man reported someone had broken into his vehicle and damaged it.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle July 3 at 1043 Sutherland Dr., where a man reported his vehicle damaged.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 3 at 113 E Athens St., where a man with a warrant flagged down an officer and stated he wished to turn himself in.
• Public indecency; public drunk July 2 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a nude man was masturbating in his vehicle with the driver’s side door open.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 3 at 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; loitering and prowling July 4 at 2096 Massey Ln., where three men were seen on surveillance footage going through vehicles and being followed by a sedan.
• Criminal damage to property July 4 at 168 W May St., where the front door window of a business was broken.
• Theft by taking July 4 at 144 W Midland Ave., Winder, where a woman reported her license plate stolen from her vehicle.
• DUI-alcohol July 4 at 656 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot.
• Disorderly conduct; public drunkenness July 4 at 304 E Broad Street, Winder, where an intoxicated man was trying to fight people.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking July 4 at 319 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder, where a man reported several items stolen from his vehicle while parked in his driveway overnight.
• Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle July 4 at 182 Bush Chapel Drive, Winder, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while parked in her driveway overnight.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft; theft by taking July 4 at 1976 Township Drive, Winder, where a man reported someone had broken into his truck and stole his backpack while it was parked In his driveway overnight.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence; simple battery July 5 at 30 Piedmont Drive, Winder, where a special needs woman physically asaulted another special needs women at a special care facility for adults.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking July 5 at 301 Township Lane, Winder, where a man reported a 9MM pistol was stolen from his vehicle.
• Following too closely; hit and run July 5 at N Broad St., where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Financial transaction card fraud; financial; transaction card theft July 5 at 155 Park Ave., Winder, where a woman reported several; bank cards stolen from her wallet.
• Criminal trespass July 6 at 272 Capitol Ave 44, Winder, where suspicious activity was reported involving a man walking into a residence where he was barred.
• Criminal damage to property July 6 at 381 W Candler St., where a man reported a tenant had left intentional and extensive damage to his property estimated to cost up to $10,000 in repairs.
• Identity theft fraud when using possessing identifying information concerning a person July 6 at 356 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder, where a man reported several attempts to obtain a credit line using his information by an unknown party.
• Simple assault July 6 at 95 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Winder, where a dispute occurred between two males.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 6 at 1700 Barber Road, Gainesville (Hall County Jail) where an inmate transport occurred.
• Arrest warrant; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name July 6 at 125 E Midland Avenue, Winder, where a wanted person was reported to be walking around.
