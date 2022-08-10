The Winder PD responded to the following incidents July 28 – Aug.2:
Hit and run July 28 at Hwy. 211 NW and West Winder Bypass, where a car accident occurred.
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol (less safe); improper lane change; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers July 28 at 234 Woodlawn Avenue, where a single-car accident occurred.
Affray (fighting) July 28 at Williamson Avenue, where a physical dispute between two women occurred
Driving while license suspended July 28 at 160 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle found to have no valid insurance coverage.
Lost/found property July 28 at 276 7th Avenue, where a woman reported she lost her wedding ring missing.
Harassment July 28 at 185 Dreamland Circle, where a woman reported a neighbor she knew from high school was seen several times standing outside her staring into her house.
Hold for other agency July 29 at 251 Oceanliner Drive, where suspicious activity regarding a male and female entering cars.
Arrest warrant July 39 at 22 Lee Street, where a warrant attempt by a probation officer was made.
Hold for other agency July 29 at 187 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a warrant attempt was made.
Theft by taking July 29 at 656 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem, where a woman reported her wallet stolen.
Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration July 30 at W Midland Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted on a car with no tag.
Financial transaction card fraud July 29 at 18 W Wright Street, where a woman reported multiple unauthorized purchases were being made on her credit card.
Arrest warrant July 30 at 300 Loganville Highway, where a man with a warrant was transported from DNR custody.
Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer July 30 at 402 Shenandoah Court, where a noise complaint was responded to.
Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); striking fixed object July 30 at 208 W Athens Street, where a man was attempting to cut a disc lock on a mini warehouse unit.
Disorderly conduct July 31 at 180 James Albert Johnson Avenue, where a man reported being punched in the face
Theft by taking July 31 at 231 Sherwood Drive, where a man reported his minivan was stolen from his yard.
Battery-Family Violence (FV); simple assault (FV); cruelty to children July 31 at 103 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, where a man reported his caregiver punched him in the face.
Arrest warrant serviced July 31 at 194 Giles Road, where a man reported finding a wallet.
Lost/found property July 30 at 39 E May Street, where a woman reported a firearm was found a jacket pocket left in the overnight Goodwill donations box.
Duty upon striking a motor vehicle Aug. 1 at 295 N Broad Street, where a hit and run occurred on a private property.
Disorderly conduct Aug. 1 at 228 North Broad Street, where a woman refused to leave at a gas station because the cashier was unable to cash her check.
Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking (two counts) July 30 at 94 Griffith Street, where a man reported items missing from his car.
Possession and use of drug related objects Aug. 3 at 163 W Athens Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted due a car lacking an operation license tag light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.