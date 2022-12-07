The 22nd Annual Share the Blessing dinner event hosted by Spirit of Sharing will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winder Barrow High School. Services provided will include a hot meal, Clothes Closet, Food Pantry, Toy Shop, healthcare services and community resources. For donation information and volunteer opportunities, contact Melinda Shealey at 770-686-9899 or Towanna Johnson at 678-602-0976.
The following are donation drop off days and times leading to the event:
