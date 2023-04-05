The Auburn, Statham and Winder Public Libraries are hosting the second annual Silver Seniors Senior Prom for mature adults will be held Saturday, April 22, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Winder Public Library. There will be music, dancing, food, trivia and fun and prizes. A prom king and queen will also be crowned. Dressy luau attire is encouraged, but not required. Space is limited to 50 attendees. Must sign up by April 15 at the Winder Library by calling 770-867-2762.
The following are other library happenings coming up this month at public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
• Where, When, & What to Plant - Thursday, April 6, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Learn the basics of gardening with UGA Extension.
• Free CPR Class - Thursday, April 6, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Learn critical life-saving skills like recognizing warning signs of a heart attack and choking education. This is not a certification class -- registration is required. https://coursescheduling.as.me/AuburnCPRandSafety
• Movie Night - Friday, April 7, 5 - 6:30 p.m. "Paddington" will be the night's movie. Stuffed bear guests are welcome and encouraged.
• Lego Club - Saturday, April 8, 1 - 2 p.m. Monthly on the first Saturday. Legos provided. Make creations that will be displayed in the library. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
• Crochet/Knit Club - Weekly on Monday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Weekly on Monday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with a caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Weekly on Monday from 5 - 6 p.m. From game nights to crafts, to Anime Club to trivia, join every Monday for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 are welcome.
• Cover to Cover Book Club - Monthly on the second Monday at 6- 7 p.m. Reads a variety of books, from literary fiction to nonfiction to young adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers.
• Adult Craft Night - Monthly on the second Tuesday at 5-6 p.m.
• Lapsit Storytime - Weekly on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys, as well as rhymes and songs.
• Downtown Development Authority meeting - Thursday, April 13, 6-7 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday.
• Crafternoon - Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday
• Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
• Friends of the Auburn Library Spring Book Sale - April 20 - April 29. Find book bargains galore.
• Crime After Crime Book Club - Thursday, April 20, 6 - 7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday
Whether casually interested in true crime or completely obsessed, all are welcome to join the group to discuss crime after crime.
• Between the Pages Book Club - Tuesday, April 25, 2- 3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. This book club is back by popular demand - Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
STATHAM
• Crafty Kids - Saturday, April 8, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monthly on the second Saturday. Join Miss Ashley for a morning of kids crafting fun.
• Toddler Time - Monday, April 10, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. join Miss Ashley for very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lap-sit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
• Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, April 12, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Miss Ashley in the new kids' area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts, and sometimes bubbles!
• Tech on Thursdays - Thursday, April 13, 4 - 6 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday. Janet will be available for all tech learning needs, including setting up an email, creating a resume or other Word documents, PowerPoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app and device setup.
• Seed Swap - Saturday, April 15, 12 - 2 p.m. No need to bring seeds to participate in this event, but those who wish to do so are asked to be sure all seeds are non-GMO and marked with the collection date. Herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables are all welcome. Bring any old seed catalogs laying around. For more information please call 770-725-4785.
• Earth Day Bag Painting - Thursday, April 20, 4 - 6 p.m. Join Ms. Anita and paint a reusable bag for Earth Day.
• Homeschool Hangout - Friday, April 21, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on the third Friday.
• Yarn and Thread Meetup - Tuesday, April 25, 4- 5 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. Join for any type of yarn or thread project, share ideas and admire each other's handiwork. Beginner needlework kits will be provided for those who would like to learn.
• Science on Saturday - Saturday, April 29, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monthly on the fourth Saturday. A morning of cool science, including magnifying glasses and lots of cool things to look at, microscopes with slides to examine, a model of the human body and other awesome science things.
WINDER
• Stuffed Animal Sleep Over - Thursday, April 6, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. The library comes alive after hours for its special stuffed animal friends. Bring your "friend" and leave with Ms. Beth so they can enjoy an evening of magical fun. Stuffed animal friends must be delivered between Thursday at 9 a.m. and Friday at 2 p.m. to participate in the special sleepover event, where stuffed friends will have an amazing adventure. Stuffed friends must be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
• Family Storytime with a Special Aquatic Friend - Thursday, April 6, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. One last story time under the sea with a special guest, craft and snacks, while supplies last. Open to the whole family - all ages welcome.
• House Plant Cutting Swap - Thursday, April 6, 1 - 2 p.m. Who doesn't love houseplants? They bring beauty, serenity and health benefits to any space. Join other houseplant lovers in the Winder Library’s second annual houseplant swap. Bring in your houseplant cuttings to share with others while you pick up a ‘new to you’ species.
• Teen Cartography and Cosplay - Thursday, April 6, 4 - 5 p.m. Monthly on the first Thursday. Join the library to make your own unique fantasy map. Arrive dressed as your favorite book, movie or series character to enter a contest for the best cosplay. Ages 12-18 only. While supplies last.
• Special Free Play Friday w/ Family Game Time - Friday, April 7, 10 - 11 a.m. Monthly on the first Friday. Family fun for all ages. Free Play Friday for the littles and board games for the older kids. All ages are welcome.
• Senior Shorts - Monday, April 10, 11 - 11:45 a.m. Monthly on the second Monday at the
Barrow Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St, Winder. Reading short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Free laughs included.
• Book Bunnies - Monday, April 10, 4- 4:45 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday.
Stories and activities for kids currently attending Pre-K through 3rd grade.
• Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, April 11, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Volunteens - Tuesday, April 11, 5 - 6 p.m. Monthly on the first Tuesday. A monthly program at the library where teens unite to help out the community. These programs are grounded in creativity and action to support local establishments and the library. To become part of Volunteens, simply show up at the monthly program ready to be helpful.
• Pop-Up Library at the Winder Senior Center - Wednesday, April 12, 10 - 11 a.m. Monthly on the second Wednesday at the Barrow Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St, Winder. Includes a selection of large print materials available for checkout.
• Adult Crafts Zendoodling - Thursday, April 13, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday. Join for adventures in Zendoodling: The art of drawing designs using structured patterns. Zendoodling can lead to increased focus, creativity, self-confidence and an increased sense of well-being. By avoiding common blocks to creative flow such as self-criticism, fear of failure, lack of immediate positive feedback, worrying about outcomes, frustration with lengthy training, lack of inspiration and doubts about what to do next, you can create beautiful art right away. Adults only. All materials are included, while supplies last.
• Family Game Night w/ Snacks - Wednesday, April 19, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Board games of all kinds geared toward ages 4 and up. Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Winder Public Library Friends.
• Teen Paint Along - Thursday, April 20, 4 - 5 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Details coming soon. Ages 12-18.
• LEGO Club - Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Saturday. Tons of LEGO and DUPLOs, so bring a friend and have some fun. All ages. For kids under 12, a caregiver must stay with the child.
• Teen Game Goblins - Tuesday, April 25, 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the third Tuesday. A Game Goblin is someone who enjoys all kinds of group games. If this sounds like you, join the library for Teen Game Club. Ages 12-18.
• S.T.E.A.M. Team Jr. - Thursday, April 27, 4- 5 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Kids grades 1st - 3rd. This brand new program will meet once a month and explore aspects of science, technology, engineering, art and math just like its current S.T.E.A.M. Team, but designed for youth. The library will also host a meeting on the same day and time for the current S.T.E.A.M. Team for grades 4-6.
