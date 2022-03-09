Barrow County Emergency Services is calling on members of the community interested in learning doppler radar, satellite and data gathering during severe thunderstorms, floods and tornadoes to take the virtual class offered by The National Weather Service through its Skywarn program. By learning how storms form and how to identify cloud formations, citizens can become part of a life saving effort to help gather information when these storms hit so they can issue alerts faster to citizens.
This interactive class for basic storm spotters will teach general severe weather awareness, storm spotting technique and proper reporting to your local National Weather Service.
NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter. Ready to learn more? Find a class in your area. Training is free and typically lasts about 2 hours. You'll learn:
• Basics of thunderstorm development
• Fundamentals of storm structure
• Identifying potential severe weather features
• Information to report
• How to report information
• Basic severe weather safety
Classes are available March 16 and 22 at 6 p.m.
To register, visit www.weather.gov/SKYWARN
