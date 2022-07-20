Smith Funeral Home celebrates 50 years

In honor of its 50-year anniversary July 15, Smith Funeral Home celebrated by sharing its story to the local community.
Smith Funeral Home's founder, Arnold Keith “B-Bomb” Smith, started his career in the funeral home business at 17, when he worked at Monroe Wise Funeral Home.
After graduating from Winder-Barrow High School in 1969, he set up an interview with the State of Georgia as he wanted to become a warden, but "fate had a different idea," he said.
Smith's uncles Buster and John had opened two funeral homes, one in Monroe and the other in downtown Winder across from the post office. His dad, D.S. Smith, an electrician, encouraged his son to go to mortuary school and open his own business. So, he and his friend, Larry Thomas, started night school at Gupton Jones in Atlanta only two weeks after graduating high school.
About this time, Smith left his employment with Monroe Wise and worked at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens.
Meanwhile, his dad began to pursue the idea of opening a funeral home in Winder, and in 1970, the Smiths secured land from Bert Day.
One day the two Smiths picked up a pencil and drew plans on the hood of a Chevrolet pickup truck, for a 100-foot by 100-foot funeral home building.
They put up a sign on the property announcing the future home of Arnold K. Smith Funeral Home and in 1971, they built the current funeral home, chapel and living quarters. Smith's was Winder's first funeral home to have a chapel on site.
Smith Funeral Home officially became a business upon holding its first funeral July 15, 1972.
In its early years, the only employees of the funeral home was Smith and his parents, D.S. and Dot.
As Smith Funeral Home grew over the years, it has employed many loving people and has been a proud provider of personalized and caring service to the families of Barrow County and the surrounding area.
In 1996, Smith Funeral Home was acquired by Service Corporation International in Houston, Texas and became part of Dignity Memorial. However, many people didn't realize the change of ownership as the same people continued to provide the same quality of care.
Today, fifty years later, with its façade unchanged, Smith Funeral Home continues to proudly serve local families.
