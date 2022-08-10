To say the past few seasons for Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) softball have been a struggle would be an understatement as they have only won four games in the last two seasons.
This season, however, the Knights look to bounce back mightily this season in a new region. The team looks to fight for the 4-3A region championship this year.
While a region championship would be a significant step from BCA’s performance last year, where they only won three games, head coach Chandler Pentecost believes the team has all the ingredients it needs to make it happen. Last year’s team was young and inexperienced with four eighth graders and three freshmen in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, Pentecost said the time spent on the field for the girls was invaluable.
“We’re still young with majority freshmen and sophomores in our starting lineup, but I think having that experience from last year is a big help for us this year,” Pentecost said.
“I’ve already seen, from the few scrimmage games that we’ve had this season, that they hold so much composure. They’re already more experienced than what their age suggests.”
Furthermore, another issue for the Knights is their pitching staff.
According to Pentecost, “in softball, having a pitcher is everything,” and they haven’t had the consistent production necessary from the mound to make noise on the field.
To remedy this, BCA brought in Reese Coleman, a junior transfer pitcher from Winder-Barrow.
“Having a pitcher come in this year, who is strong on the mound, is going to be a big addition to our team this season,
What’s more, the Knights had a new head coach for three consecutive years before Pentecost elected to stay with the team for her second year. The team hopes the lack of staffing turnover this season will open the doors for the team to compete at a much higher level.
“Just having the same coach for more than one season will help in laying the groundwork that we laid last year, and now we’re able to build off of that,” Pentecost said.
“There aren’t many new things coming in this year. So, the girls have really bought into what we’re building. They’re excited about what we have for this season and where we’re gonna go.”
While Pentecost is not a “loud, outspoken coach,” she focuses on teaching and encouraging her players to be the best players they can be both in high school and at the next levels of play. Her husband, who is a new assistant softball coach for the Knights and is a former professional baseball player, has a similar coaching style.
“I’m a big coach on mechanics and game knowledge,” Pentecost said. “Just making sure that they understand the game and how important every little thing is to help them. If you understand the game, that’ll take your game so much further.”
Going into the season, there were a number of aspects of the game that the Knights worked on in the summer, including manufacturing runs, using different plays and approaching the plate defensively. The team will also continue to work towards perfection on their strengths prior to the start of region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.