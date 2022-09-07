Attorneys in the Winder-Barrow community are offering free legal help and guidance in all areas of law, including family law, probate, personal injury, disability law, small claims, general civil, landlord/tenant and restriction/expungement.
Members of the community who have a legal question or need a referral are encouraged to visit the pop-up legal clinic Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9-11 a.m. at Spirit of Sharing, located at 199 James Albert Johnson Avenue in Winder.
