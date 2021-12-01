Coaches: David Garrett, head coach. Assistants Cy Allen, Sean White, David Heck and Jace Johnson.
Returning starters and other key wrestlers: Seniors Tyler Jones (138 pounds), Johnathan Oliva (120) and Garrek Bell (126), junior Jordan Melton (220) and sophomores Jayden Draper (113) and Garrett Parker (220) all return for the boys, while sophomore female wrestler Cadence Thompson (113) is back after qualifying for the girls’ state tournament last winter.
Team strengths and areas most in need of improvement: “Our strengths and areas for improvement are the same,” Garrett said. “We a very young and have many young wrestlers. We have a few returners that are leading the way, but our little experience is a good and a bad thing. We have a lot of fight; we just need more experience and mat time.”
Region and season outlook: Garrett believes the Bulldoggs can be competitive in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA when the region duals and traditional tournament arrive as long as the team stays healthy and continues to improve. “We have time to get much better,” he said. “Our goal is to be competitive in all the matches and events we attend.” In the season-opening individual tournament at Jackson County, the Bulldoggs saw Parker place in the 220-pound class and got a boost from their younger wrestlers as the JV team was the overall points winner. The team also wrestled a dual match at Oglethorpe County and a five-team dual tournament at Franklin County just before Thanksgiving. “We were able to work a few things out and improved with each match,” Garrett said. “We are looking forward to a great year.” The Bulldoggs were scheduled to wrestle in a tri-match at East Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and will be at the Cherokee Bluff “Battle at the Bluff” on Saturday, Dec. 4.
