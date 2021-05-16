The Winder-Barrow High School Touchdown Booster Club will hold its 40th annual Greeson Open June 9 at Pine Hills Golf Course, 661 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. June 9 followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Registration for a four-person team is $400, which covers golf carts, registration gifts, and lunch and drinks. The top three overall teams will be awarded prizes.
A presenting sponsorship is available for $1,500; lunch sponsorships are available for $1,000, and hole sponsorships are available for $150.
For registration, payment and other information, go to www.doggsfootball.com or contact WBHS Touchdown Booster Club treasurer Jamie Patchin at wbhsfootballtreasurer@gmail.com.
