The Bash pose after their first game against the Red Devils. They are the first-ever collaboration-style team in Barrow County, according to head coach Robert Stover.

 Submitted photo

Barrow Bash has expanded to create a team consisting of boys volleyball players fromacross the county. Players from Apalachee, Winder-Barrow and Barrow Arts and Sciences have all come together to create a 28-person team to compete against nearby schools.

Barrow Bash is a volleyball program in Barrow County that originated as a preseason tournament for girls volleyball. It expanded to incorporate training for girls and youth and now it has brought boys volleyball under its umbrella.

