Georgia 4-H held its annual Archery Tournament on Saturday, May 6 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton. Barrow County 4-H had 33 students who competed in the compound and recurve archery divisions at the cloverleaf(4-6th grade), junior(7-8th grade) and senior (9-12thgrade) levels. Winning first place in the State Junior Recurve division was the Barrow County 4-H Archery Team whose members are: Grace Ellis, Hunter Crissman, Colton Thornton, and Patterson Puckett. (Also shooting the Junior recurve division were Addy Cowart and Olivia Nance) Coaches include Chrispin Ellis, Bob Puckett, Andy Thornton, David Ryan, and Scott Robertson.
Hunter Crissman was additionally named 3rd place high-scoring individual for the state in the junior recurve division.
Georgia 4-H Outdoor Archery Program seeks to enhance youth development of self-concept, character and personal growth through safe, educational and socially acceptable involvement in
shooting activities. To involve youth in a life skills program that teaches safe and responsible use of archery equipment, including sound decision-making, self-discipline and concentration. To promote the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior. To expose participants to the broad array of vocational and life-long avocational activities related to shooting sports. To strengthen families through participation in life-long recreational activities. To complement and enhance the impact of existing safety, shooting, and hunter education programs using experiential (hands-on) educational methods and progressive development of skills and abilities.
Barrow County Archery Team is open to Barrow County School or homeschool students in grades 4-12. Sign Ups for archery will be in October with the season running from November – May. For more information please call Barrow County 4-H/ Extension office (770)307-3029.
