FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Lanier Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cherokee Bluff, 7/8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Creekview Invitational
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Jingle Jam, Ruby Fulbright Natatorium, Clarkesville, 9 a.m.
Apalachee at Holiday Splash, Cumming Aquatic Center, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Creekview Invitational
Winder-Barrow at Walnut Grove, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
Basketball
Madison County girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at North Oconee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Johnson-Gainesville, 6:30/8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Wrestling
Apalachee home vs. Winder-Barrow and Monroe Area, 5 p.m.
