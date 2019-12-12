FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Basketball

Lyndon Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30/6 p.m.

Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Basketball

Social Circle girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee boys at GDP Challenge, Lanier High School: vs. Duluth, 1 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County, 6/7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Winder-Barrow at Clarke-Oconee Invitational, Gabrielson Natatorium, Ramsey Center, Athens, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Cherokee Bluff Duals, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Basketball

North Oconee girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Walnut Grove girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

North Gwinnett girls at Bethlehem Christian, 6 p.m.

HALO boys at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at East Jackson, 5 p.m.

