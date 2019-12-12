FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Basketball
Lyndon Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30/6 p.m.
Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Basketball
Social Circle girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee boys at GDP Challenge, Lanier High School: vs. Duluth, 1 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County, 6/7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at Clarke-Oconee Invitational, Gabrielson Natatorium, Ramsey Center, Athens, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Cherokee Bluff Duals, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
Basketball
North Oconee girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Walnut Grove girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
North Gwinnett girls at Bethlehem Christian, 6 p.m.
HALO boys at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at East Jackson, 5 p.m.
