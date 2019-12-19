FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Basketball
Monsignor Donovan girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Madison County, 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Eric Hill Invitational, Loganville High School
Winder-Barrow at North Forysth Duals, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee at MJB Meet of Champions, Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Eric Invitational
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Holiday Round Ball Classic, Paine College, Augusta
