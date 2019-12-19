FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Basketball

Monsignor Donovan girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Madison County, 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Eric Hill Invitational, Loganville High School

Winder-Barrow at North Forysth Duals, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Apalachee at MJB Meet of Champions, Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Eric Invitational

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Basketball

Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Holiday Round Ball Classic, Paine College, Augusta

