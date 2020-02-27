THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Tennis
Loganville Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Baseball
Augusta Prep at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Clarke Central at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Greenbrier, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Dacula girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Evans: vs. Evans, 9:30 a.m.; vs. Effingham County, noon
Track and Field
Winder-Barrow at North Oconee meet, 9:30 a.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Golf
Apalachee girls/boys at Madison County (Double Oaks), 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Clarke Central, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Golf
Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow (Chimneys), 4 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at West Hall (Chicopee Woods), 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
Apalachee girls/boys at Dacula, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Lanier, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Lanier girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.
Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Baseball
Apalachee at Clarke Central, 5:55 p.m.
Track and Field
Bethlehem Christian at Bulloch Academy meet, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, Hoover, Ala.: vs. Smiths Station (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.; vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.
Golf
Cherokee Bluff girls/boys at Winder-Barrow (Chateau Elan), 4 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at George Walton Academy, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster School (Augusta), 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee at George Walton Academy meet, 4 p.m.
