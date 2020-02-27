THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Tennis

Loganville Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Baseball

Augusta Prep at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Clarke Central at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Greenbrier, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Dacula girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Evans: vs. Evans, 9:30 a.m.; vs. Effingham County, noon

Track and Field

Winder-Barrow at North Oconee meet, 9:30 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Golf

Apalachee girls/boys at Madison County (Double Oaks), 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Clarke Central, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Golf

Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow (Chimneys), 4 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at West Hall (Chicopee Woods), 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Apalachee girls/boys at Dacula, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Lanier, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Lanier girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.

Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Baseball

Apalachee at Clarke Central, 5:55 p.m.

Track and Field

Bethlehem Christian at Bulloch Academy meet, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, Hoover, Ala.: vs. Smiths Station (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.; vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.

Golf

Cherokee Bluff girls/boys at Winder-Barrow (Chateau Elan), 4 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at George Walton Academy, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster School (Augusta), 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee at George Walton Academy meet, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.